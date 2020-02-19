Yosemite High School wins 2020 Mock Trial

For The Madera Tribune

Yosemite Team members and administrators with Judge LiCalsi (back).

Yosemite High School won the 2020 Honorable Edward P. Moffat Madera County Mock Trial held on February 6, 11, and 13. Yosemite High School battled Chawanakee Academy, Madera, and Madera South high schools.

Yosemite High’s defense and Chawanakee Academy’s prosecution teams competed in the championship round held Thursday. Yosemite won the competition and will attend the State Mock Trial on behalf of Madera County.

“What an exciting year of competition,” said Cecilia Massetti, Madera County Superintendent of Schools. “The competition was fierce and all students did a great job.”

Yosemite High School will represent Madera County at the state competition March 27-29 in Riverside. Team members include: Tenaya Ahrens, William Bates, Justin Beaumont, Hannah Beaumont, Lauren Bernardi, Grayson Bulmer, Jack Dindia, Emma Fries, Elisa Heidebrecht, Jane Irion, Makayla Jeffris, Gabrielle Miller, Gannaen Skeahan, Jocelyn Stansberry, Jaiden Stansberry, Stevie Trujillo and Madison Washburn. The team was coached by Matt Skeahan and local attorneys Nanette Beaumont and Bernie McGoldrick.

Madera County will also send a Courtroom Journalist to the state competition. Kaelo Mohulatsi from Yosemite High School won the Courtroom Journalist competition. She reported on one of the trials from Feb. 6.