0
The Madera Tribune

Website content may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written approval from the publisher.

History
News

Students seek kin of sheriffs

November 9, 2019

|

For The Madera Tribune

Five classes of Madera Method scholars are seeking descendants of all Madera County sheriffs. The students are researching the lives and times of each sheriff, from W.H. Thurman to the present sheriff, Jay Varney, for a book they are writing. They are hoping families and descendants of the top lawmen will be able to provide information on their ancestors, especially the rogues and outlaws they had to face.

 

The young historians are 8th graders at Dixieland, Eastin-Arcola, Howard, and LaVina.

 

Anyone who wishes to assist the students in their project by contributing information on a former sheriff of Madera County may do so by contacting Bill Coate at 706-5297 or by email at billcoate@maderausd.org.

Keywords:

law

schools

education

organizations

culture

Please reload

Recently Featured Articles

City workers protest wages

1/9
Please reload