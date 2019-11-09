Students seek kin of sheriffs

Five classes of Madera Method scholars are seeking descendants of all Madera County sheriffs. The students are researching the lives and times of each sheriff, from W.H. Thurman to the present sheriff, Jay Varney, for a book they are writing. They are hoping families and descendants of the top lawmen will be able to provide information on their ancestors, especially the rogues and outlaws they had to face.

The young historians are 8th graders at Dixieland, Eastin-Arcola, Howard, and LaVina.

Anyone who wishes to assist the students in their project by contributing information on a former sheriff of Madera County may do so by contacting Bill Coate at 706-5297 or by email at billcoate@maderausd.org.