Vandalism suspect detained

For The Madera Tribune

Madera police interview Anthony Martinez, 39, near Courthouse Park Sunday night before arresting him for vandalism and breaking the front glass doors out of two businesses in the 200 and 400 block of south Gateway Drive.

Police used surveillance footage to identify a suspect that allegedly broke glass front doors out of two separate businesses in the 200 and 400 block of south Gateway Drive late Sunday night, after receiving notifications from the commercial burglar alarms.



Anthony Martinez, 39, of Madera was taken into custody after officers found him walking near Courthouse Park.



Police said the motive for the damage was unknown, but the surveillance footage clearly showed Martinez smashing both the glass doors at the businesses with rocks, causing thousands of dollars in damages.



Martinez is often homeless, has a history of minor arrests and is known for being combative, according to the police.