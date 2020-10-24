Decathlon Lecture Day moves online

The 14th annual Academic Decathlon Lecture Day for high school students will have a new twist this year, and all lectures will be held online as part of a lecture series from October 26-30.



More than 1,200 Academic Decathletes from throughout California will tune in for information on this year’s Decathlon topic, “The Cold War.” Lectures will be held from 3-3:45 p.m. daily, with a question and answer session from 3:45-4:15 p.m.



“We are excited to offer this event to all decathletes again this year,” said Cecilia Massetti, Madera County Superintendent of Schools. “We have actually seen a rise in participation this year. Schools outside of the area now have the ability to attend virtually saving on transportation costs and travel time. We have students from as far as Orange County registered. We will miss the opportunity to chat with the students in person and serve them pizza for lunch.”



Decathletes will view five sessions delivered by Valley experts. Sessions will include: History of the Cold War, presented by James Sargent, Director, Madera County Superintendent of Schools; Art During the Cold War, presented by Susana Sosa, Fresno City College professor; Literature, Cat’s Cradle, presented by Art Davis, retired educator; Music during the Cold War, presented by Dieter Wulfhorst, retired professor; and Speech, presented by Brad Millar, Madera Community College professor.



“We are grateful to all of the speakers who generously share their knowledge, expertise, and time with our students,” said Massetti.



Academic Decathlon students are studying the art, economics, language and literature, math, music, science, and social science of the Cold War. Testing will take place on Feb. 6, 2021. The speech, interview and essay competitions will be held a couple of weeks before testing. This year Madera County has eight schools participating.



The event is sponsored by Madera County Schools Foundation and Madera County Superintendent of Schools.



For more information, contact Kristi Winter at Madera County Superintendent of Schools, 662-3873.