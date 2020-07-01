Library issues Summer Reading Challenge

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Yvette Herrera of the Madera County Library hands a book order to John Rodriguez as Concepcion Rodriguez, 9, left, and Samantha Rodriguez, 8, look on. Books can be ordered and an appointment for pickup can be made by calling 675-7871.

Madera County Library’s Online Summer Reading Challenge runs from June 24 through July 24. This year’s theme is “Dig Deeper: Read. Investigate. Discover.”

Children, teens, and adults can log their reading online to earn badges and enter into drawings for great prizes. The program is free and open to any Madera County resident.

While library branches continue to offer contactless curbside services, participants are encouraged to register online at www.maderacountylibrary.beanstack.org, or by downloading the free Beanstack Tracker mobile app.

MCL is also offering free virtual shows, children’s performers, ‘Grab and Go’ activities, and more this summer through generous support of each location’s Friends of the Library group.

As Library Director Krista Riggs notes, “Keeping our children and teens healthy, active, and engaged throughout the summer months is so important in combatting the ‘summer slide,’ or up to two months worth of learning that can be lost between school years. During this pandemic, it’s even more important that we offer enrichment activities and opportunities to connect within our communities, and do all we can to ensure our students are returning to school healthy and ready to learn.”

Visit maderalibrary.org, follow the library on Facebook, or call your local branch to learn more and stay up to date on all summer programs and library news.