Green flag flies for racing at Madera Speedway

Madera Speedway will open its gates for racing competition Saturday with the Madera Late Models and Toyotas on the card for the first event of the 2020 season.

Madera Speedway has moved into the racing phase of its reopening plan with approval from the Madera County Health Department.

The grandstands will be closed, but race fans will be able to view the races through a free live stream offered on the Madera Speedway Facebook and the Short Track TV YouTube page.

Madera Speedway hosted a pair of successful practice sessions on May 23 and May 30, with numerous health and safety mitigation measures in place. Those measures continue into this weekend’s events and include:medical screenings, 25 feet of spacing between teams, 6 feet of social distancing, one at time in the restrooms, new victory lane procedures, and a livestream driver’s meeting with teams in their hauler. Teams must pre-register and be pre-approved to attend the June races by calling the race office. These events are closed to the public and only members will be allowed into the pit area.

Madera County Health is requiring a 14-day quarantine of all individuals who have attended a race event at any track other than Madera Speedway. The purpose of this is to make sure teams and individuals are not a safety concern for Madera County.

Both divisions competing will race for their points. The Madera Late Models will compete in a 40-lap feature for their non-televised “club” points, while the Toyotas will race in a 30-lap feature for both Modified Super Toyota and Toyota Sedan points.

Tyler Herzog is the defending champion of the Madera Late Model division that routinely attracts drivers from both the Nut Up Pro Late Model and 51FIFTY Jr. Late Models. Several of the top 10drivers in the 2019 Nut Up Pro Late Model standings are expected to compete this weekend.

The schedule for the month of June is tentative but includes Madera Late Model races on June 13 and 200. The June 13 card will feature the Hobby Stocks as the support division. Support for the June 20 race is still being decided at this time.

Activities begin on Friday with practice from 5-8 p.m. with pit gates opening at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon will see pits opening at 11 a.m., with practice at 1 p.m. followed by qualifying, heats, and main events.

The events will be streamed live to Short Track TV on YouTube and the Madera Speedway Facebook page, free of charge.

For information about Madera Speedway, visit www.RaceMadera.com.