Suspect shot and killed by deputies

For The Madera Tribune

Artemio Alfaro, pictured here in a recent booking photo at the Madera County jail was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon as he fought with sheriff’s deputies after a high speed chase.

A Madera County man with outstanding felony warrants was spotted near Avenue 7 and highway 145 Wednesday afternoon at the La Vina Market by a sheriff’s department detective and then fled from deputies at high speed as they arrived to take him into custody.

He was fatally shot by a deputy, as he allegedly drove towards and struck the deputy as he continued to try to flee.

Deputy Sarah Jackson, PIO of the Madera County Sheriff’s Department, said 29-year-old Artemio Mondragon Alfaro was wanted on multiple felony warrants of vandalism, robbery, felony domestic violence, and a probation violation. Arrest records dating back several years for Alfaro show previous charges of DUI, narcotics, theft and being in possession of stolen property.

“The suspect fled in a pickup truck. A pursuit ensued with speeds over 100 MPH and terminated behind a residence on Avenue 6 near Road 20 (near Ripperdan). During the altercation a K9 (dog) was deployed and a deputy fired his weapon, striking the suspect (Alfaro).” Jackson said.

During a press conference Sheriff Jay Varney told news crews Alfaro drove at deputies with his vehicle during the struggle. “The dog wasn’t able to fully engage his leg,” Varney said. “Ripped one of his shoes off, basically. At that time, (Alfaro) put the truck back into gear. One of the deputies was struck near the vehicle, with the (Alfaro) vehicle. An altercation ensued and at that point, one of the deputies did discharge his firearm.” said Varney.

Nearby residents reported hearing shouting and then two gunshots in rapid secession, followed by three more shots.

Alfaro was struck by the shot and went down. Deputies performed CPR but Alfaro was pronounced dead at the scene.