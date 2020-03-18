Message from Chowchilla Union High School District

This is a time in our state’s history that is unprecedented. The COVID-19 — coronavirus — situation changes by the hour and day. CUHSD continues to follow the lguidanceand recommendations from the health experts at the Madera County Department of Public Health, California Department of Public Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the governor.

On Thursday evening, March 12, CUHSD canceled the Sadies Hawkins dance for Friday, March 13, as this would not comply with Governor Newsom’s guidance for “social distancing” and placing 250-plus students in an enclosed facility. Additionally, on Thursday evening, an email the school districts from the Officials Associations for softball,v volleyball and baseball was received, which canceled all sports until April 13.

On Friday, March 13, CUHSD conducted a student survey to determine internet at their homes. Every student was provided class time to complete the Google survey. This will be important on Monday, March 16 when staff meets to discuss the methods to continue the learning process for students.

Late Friday afternoon, the Madera County Department of Public Health director and Superintendent of Madera County Schools came to a consensus that it is best to close public schools in Madera County. School closure is effective immediately effective March 16, and tentatively until April 13.

All staff will report to work at their normal start times. This closure is not the result of new COVID-10 exposures in Madera County nor Chowchilla.

CUHSD will continue to rely on guidance from the Madera County Department of Public Health, California Department of Public Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the governor.