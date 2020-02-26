No-no and record wins milestone

Tyler Takeda/The Madera Tribune

The Madera Coyotes softball team surrounds head coach Judy Shaubach after she coached her 1,000th game. A no-hitter by Alexis Galvan and a record breaking home run by Valerie Ornelas led to a 1-0 victory over Paso Robles on Saturday.

PASO ROBLES — In an historic game for Madera Coyotes softball coach Judy Shaubach, her team came through for a 1-0 victory to end a four-game Central Coast swing.

Coyotes ace Alexis “Noodles” Galvan threw her first full-game no-hitter and Valerie Ornelas hit her second home run of the season and 11th of her Coyote career. The win gave Shabuach her 665th in her 1,000th career game.

Ornelas’ home run in the top of the seventh inning broke a scoreless tie and backed Galvan’s no-hitter. She had a five-inning perfect game last year.

The win ended a four-game winning stretch through Central Coast teams. Madera opened the weekend with a 4-3 victory at Atascadero on Thursday. The Coyotes followed that with a 7-4 victory at Arroyo Grande. On Saturday, the Coyotes defeated Templeton before traveling down the road to defeat Paso.

Eliza Nunez led the Coyotes with a .571 batting average with four RBIs over the four games. Ornelas and Amanda Garza each hit home runs. Ornelas hit two to go with five RBIs.

Ornelas hit a home run against Atascadero to tie the school career home run record with Kathy Cota and Emily Chavira. Her homer against Paso Robles broke the record.

Lead-off hitter Lealani Ricks hit .462 with five runs scored and four stolen bases.

Galvan went 3-0 with 31 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. She allowed just vie hits and three earned runs over the weekend with a 0.97 ERA.

Madera 1, Paso Robles 0

PASO ROBLES — While the Coyotes seemed to have the upper hand in the game, it didn’t show on the scoreboard Saturday afternoon.

Madera left 10 runners on base and went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

While the Coyotes were banging out eight hits and put a runner in scoring position in each of the first five innings, Galvan was silencing the Bearcats’ bats.

Galvan threw just 91 pitches in the victory. She struck out five batters and walked just two. She allowed just four baserunners and got out of a jam in the sixth.

Ricks led off the game with a bunt single and advanced to second on an Arissa Arias bunt. But, the next two batters were retired to end the threat.

With one out in the second, Joslynn Davis singled, went to second on a walk to Galvan, but the inning ended with a strikeout.

Ricks led off the third with a single. Arias followed with a bunt single, but Ricks was thrown out trying to advance to third. Ornelas singled to put runners at first and second. Arias was forced out at third. Nunez was hit by a pitch to load the bases, but a groundout back to the pitcher ended the inning.

Belen Gomez led off the fourth with a single off the third baseman’s glove. She went to second on a sacrifice by Galvan and went to third on a groundout by freshman Natasha Griffin.

Ricks walked and stole second to put runners at second and third before a strikeout ended the inning.

Ornelas reached on an infield single in the fifth and advanced to second on an error. After a strikeout, she went to third on a groundout, but another strikeout ended the inning.

Galvan got herself in trouble in the sixth inning. She walked the No. 8 batter on four pitches. A sacrifice moved the go-ahead runner to second before Galvan issued another walk.

The next batter hit a shallow fly ball to right. Arias tracked it down, but the runner on third didn’t tag up and had to hustle back to third. Galvan got a fly ball to Davis in center to end the inning.

With two outs in the seventh, things were looking bleak for the Coyotes’ offense. However, on the first pitch she saw, Ornelas hit a shot over the left field fence for a solo home run and break the school’s career home run record.

In the bottom of the seventh, Galvan got a popout to second and a pair of groundouts to short to secure the no-hitter.

Madera 14, Templeton 2

TEMPLETON — The Coyotes took advantage of Templeton to score a season-high 14 runs in a five-inning victory Saturday.

Ricks, Davis and Gomez each hit doubles. Ricks also had three hits and scored four times. Nunez went 4-for-4 to lead the offense.

Galvan tossed two no-hit innings and struck out five before Griffin came in relief. She allowed two runs over the final three innings to secure her first varsity victory.

Madera scored four runs in the first inning. Ricks led off the game by reaching on an error. Arias sacrificed her to second and Ornelas singled up the middle to drive in Ricks.

Garza singled to put runners at first and third. Nunez singled to left to drive in Ornelas and Gomez singled up the middle to drive in Nunez for the early lead.

In the second, Ricks reached on a bunt single. Arias followed with another bunt single and Ricks came around to score on an error while Arias advanced to second.

Ornelas was hit by a pitch and the runners moved up a base on a passed ball. Arias scored on a wild pitch and pinch-runner Nevaeh Galvan scored on a wild pitch to increase the lead to 7-0.

Ricks led off the fourth with a high chopper down the line for a double. Arias singled to put runners at the corners. Arias and Ricks executed a double steal with Ricks scoring and Arias taking second.

After a groundout, a wild pitch advanced Arias to third. Garza walked on the ninth pitch of the at-bat to put runners on the corner. Arias came in to score on a wild pitch to Nunez. Nunez then singled up the middle to drive in pinch-runner Malia Keeling.

Davis doubled to right-center, but Nunez was thrown out at the plate. Belen Gomez followed with another double to right-center to drive in Davis for a 10-0 lead.

Templeton added a home run and another run on three straight single to cut the Coyotes’ lead to eight.

Madera added to its lead in the fifth. With one out, Ricks singled and went to second on an Arias groundout. Ornelas was hit by a pitch.

Garza singled to left to drive in Ricks. Pinch-runner Galvan came in to score when the ball went by the left field while Garza took second.

Nunez singled up the middle for her fourth hit of the game to drive in Garza for her third RBI and a 14-2 lead.

Madera 7, Arroyo Grande 4

ARROYO GRANDE — The Coyotes took advantage of shaky defense to overcome a three-run deficit for the victory Friday afternoon.

Galvan came in relief of Griffin, who couldn’t get out of the first. Griffin allowed three runs, two unearned, on four hits in her first varsity start. Galvan came in relief and struck out 10 while allowing one hit and one unearned run over 5 2/3 innings.

Nunez went 3-for-4 at the plate and Garza hit a two-run home run to lift the Coyotes.

The first five runners reached base for Arroyo Grande for the early 3-0 lead before Galvan struck out the final two batters.

Madera tied the score with three runs in the top of the third. Sarah Walter led off with a bunt single and advanced to second on a Ricks sacrifice.

Arias singled to left and Walter scored on an error with Arias taking second. Arias advanced to third on a wild pitch and beat a throw to the plate on an Ornelas grounder to score the second run.

Nunez reached on a bunt single and Ornelas advanced to an unoccupied third base. Ornelas popped up and realized no one was covering home plate and made a dash to the plate. She beat Arroyo to the plate to score the game-tying run.

Arroyo scored a run in the fourth on a double and an error to take a 4-3 lead.

In the fifth, Nunez singled with one out. Four pitches later, Garza deposited the 2-1 pitch off the football bleachers beyond the left-centerfield fence for a two-run go-ahead home run.

Davis kept the rally going with a bunt single. She advanced on a single to left from Gomez. A groundout advanced the runners to second and third.

Walter reached on an error and Davis and Gomez scored on the play for a 7-4 lead.

Madera banged out three hits in the sixth, but left the bases loaded.

In the bottom of the sixth, Galvan struck out the first two batters and walked the next batter after a 10-pitch at bat. Galvan battled back for a strikeout to end the inning. The game was called because of darkness.

Madera 4, Atascadero 3

ATASCADERO — The Coyotes opened the four-game trip to the coast with a 4-3 victory over Atascadero.

Galvan struck out a career-high 11 batters and held on for the victory.

Madera had to overcome the dominance of Atascadero’s Bailey Doherty, who hit a two-run home run and struck out 12 batters.

Ornelas hit a two-run home run of her own and the Coyotes held off Atascadero.

Davis drew a one-out walk in the first. Three pitches later, Ornelas hit a shot over the left field fence for an early 2-0 lead.

Madera added two more runs in the top of the third inning. Ricks led off with a bunt single and advanced to second on an error. She stole third with Davis at the plate.

Ornelas hit a grounder to third and Ricks was caught off third. in a pickle. While Ricks was running around, Ornelas raced around the bases and went to third while Ricks was returning to the bag.

The Atascadero shortstop tried to throw to third to get one of the two runners out, but no one was at the bag and Ricks scored on the error and Ornelas took third.

Pinch-runner Galvan came in to score on Nunez’s flair single to right for a 4-0 lead.

With two outs in the third, Galvan left a pitch over the plate and Doherty deposited it over the left field fence for a two-run home run.

Atascadero cut the lead to one in the fourth and challenged the Coyotes after two singles and a hit by pitch. The Coyotes got out of the inning with a fourceout, caught stealing at third and a strikeout.

The Coyotes only had two baserunners in the final four innings to stall the offense.

Madera plays in the Redwood Tournament in Visalia on Thursday through Saturday.