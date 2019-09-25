Versatility in delicacy: Give crepes a try

Varaine, Wikimedia Commons

Crepes are versatile and can be sweet or savory, used as a meal for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert.

Crepes are fun, tasty and impressive. They can be filled with anything you like. They can be sweet or savory; either way they are always a treat.

If you are reluctant to make crepe pancakes, they can be purchased ready-made and frozen, or you can purchase crepe batter that you just pour into a pan. There are specialty pans for crepes, but they are not necessary — just convenient. An 8- or 9-inch flat-bottomed skillet works great. Nonstick is best, but if you don’t have one, just brush with oil or butter.

For shaping, crepes can be folded, rolled, or worked into any shape that will hold the filling.

Here are some recipes you may enjoy trying.

Crepe batter

4 eggs

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups flour

2 1/4 cups milk

1/4 cup melted butter

1. In medium mixing bowl, combine eggs and salt. Gradually add flour alternately with milk, beating with an electric mixer or whisk until smooth. Beat in melted butter.

2. Blender or processor method: Combine ingredients in blender jar; blend for about 1 minute. Scrape down sides with rubber spatula and blend for another 15 seconds or until smooth.

3. Refrigerate batter at least 1 hour. If making the crepes “right-side-up” and not dipping a crepe pan bottom into the batter, pour in 2 or 3 tablespoons of batter. Immediately tilt pan in all directions, swirling the batter so it evenly covers the pan in a thin layer. Cook crepes until bottom is browned, then carefully turn with spatula. Brown other side for a few seconds. Remove crepes with spatula and stack on platter till ready to fill. Makes about 32 to 36 crepes.

Strawberries and cream crepes

This recipe came with its own list of ingredients for the crepe batter, so I am sharing it as is.

For the crepes:

4 large eggs

1/3 cup butter

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/4 cups milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

For the filling:

2 cups fresh strawberries, sliced

4 ounces cream cheese

1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 pint heavy whipping cream

3 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

1. For the crepes: Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Scrape down the sides of the blender if needed. Refrigerate batter for 30 minutes. (Recommended, but not required.) Heat a large non-stick skillet to medium heat. When skillet is hot, lightly grease it with a little bit of butter or cooking spray.

2. Hold the handle of the skillet and as you pour a few tablespoons of batter in, tilt the skillet around in a circular motion to allow the batter to evenly coat the bottom of the pan, in a thin layer. Cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute or until the edges of the crepe curl slightly and the bottom of the crepe is lightly golden. Flip to the other side and cook for another 30 seconds. (Adjust heat between medium to medium-high until crepes are cooking in about 30 seconds on each side. Re-grease pan every few crepes, as needed.) Remove crepe to a plate. Add more crepes to the plate as they are cooked, and cover the plate with foil to keep them warm.

3. For the filling: In a small bowl, mix together cream cheese, 1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar and vanilla until smooth. In another mixing bowl, beat the cream and remaining confectioners’ sugar on high speed until stiff peaks form.

4. Spoon most of the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture and fold in until smooth. Reserve a little bit of whipped cream for topping on the crepes, if desired. Spoon a thin layer of the filling on a crepe. Add some fresh strawberries on top and then roll it up. Serve sprinkled with confectioners’ sugar, extra strawberries and whipped cream, if desired.

Surprise eggs

A good savory filling for brunch crepes.

5 eggs

1/4 cup milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese, cut into small cubes

2 tablespoons finely chopped canned green chiles

5 or 6 warm cooked crepes

1/3 cup dairy sour cream

1 avocado, peeled and sliced

1. Mix eggs with milk and salt. Melt butter in skillet. Pour in egg mixture. Stir gently and cook over medium heat. When almost set, stir in cheese and chiles; cook to desired degree of doneness.

2. Fill warm crepes; fold over. Top with sour cream. Garnish with avocado slices. Serve immediately. Makes 5 or 6 crepes.

Old Tavern crepes

3 tablespoons butter

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms

3/4 cup beer

1/4 cup light cream

1/2 cup cooked ham, cut into thin strips

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons cold water

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 cups grated Swiss cheese (divided in half)

10 cooked crepes

1. In skillet, melt butter; add onion and mushrooms. Cook over medium heat several minutes or until vegetables are tender. Stir in beer, then cream and ham; simmer 2 or 3 minutes.

2. Dissolve cornstarch in 2 tablespoons cold water. Add to mushroom mixture; season with salt and pepper. Cook on low heat until mixture thickens. Stir in 1 cup grated Swiss cheese.

3. Fill cooked crepes; fold over. Place in shallow baking pan. Sprinkle with remaining cup of cheese. Broil until cheese melts. Makes 10 crepes.

Red-hot apple crepes

2 cups water

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup red-hot cinnamon candies

4 apples, peeled, cored and thinly sliced

2 (3-oz. each) packages cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup milk

1/4 cup finely chopped walnuts (I’d leave these out, but it’s up to you)

12 cooked crepes

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons cold water

1. In saucepan, bring 2 cups water and sugar to boil. Pour in candies; stir until melted. Add apples; cover and simmer about 10 minutes or until tender. Let apples stand in sauce until deep pink, turning if necessary for uniform color.

2. Meanwhile, mix softened cream cheese with milk and walnuts (if using). Spread on cooked crepes. Drain apples, saving sauce. Dissolve cornstarch in cold water; stir into apple syrup while heating for several minutes until thickened and translucent.

3. Place apple slices on top of cream cheese filling; fold crepes over. Serve with sauce. Makes 12 crepes.