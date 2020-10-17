18-year-old arrested for homicide

For The Madera Tribune

Police have arrested known gang member 18-year-old Michael Regalado, Jr. of Madera in connection with the recent fatal shooting of 19-year-old Alejandro Gonzalez.



Gonzalez was shot multiple times with a large caliber handgun in front of family members in his front yard in the 500 block of west 4th Street, about 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 16. The brazen shooting shocked and horrified residents in the normally quiet area of west 4th street.



While the exact motive remains unclear, detectives believe that Gonzalez, who had former gang affiliations, was intentionally targeted and killed by Regalado, Jr.



Madera police Lt. Josiah Arnold said Regalado, Jr. had a long violent criminal history and had just been released from jail a week earlier after being arrested on Sept. 4 for carrying a loaded, illegal firearm while on probation.



Records show Regalado, Jr. was released by the court on his own recognizance on Sept. 9 without having to post any bail.



“It was information from the public that helped us solve this homicide.” Arnold said. “Witnesses coming forward, lots of leads were tracked down. We also had some electronic information. It is sad, but all too common that a lot of young men this age, or even in their teens end up in jail or dead ... killed by senseless gang violence.”



Regalado, Jr. is now being held in the Madera County jail without bail and is charged with murder, conspiracy, and criminal street gang activity, along with various other probation and weapons charges.



This was the fourth homicide of the year in Madera, according to detectives.



Police encourage residents to report all criminal gang or drug activity to police to help keep their neighborhoods and city safe.



Valley Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,000 cash reward is available for information made on their website or called into their tip line that leads to an arrest and conviction in any major crime. Callers can remain anonymous (559) 498-STOP.