Opinion: 2020 election heats up

The ballot has been set for the November presidential election. The Democrats have selected former Vice President Joe Biden, who in turn selected California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. No more “presumptive,” candidate moniker for Biden and she too has been approved by the Democratic National Committee to fill the number two spot.



I was born and raised a Democrat. As I have stated before at the tender age of 5, my mother, brother Brian and I spent many hours campaigning for JFK. Like many others, when he was killed, it felt like we lost a member of the family



After reading a previous column, my friend Chris Pistoresi called to tell me I was turning into a Republican.



I told him, “You know you’re not allowed to speak to me that way,” and we laughed.



We laughed because it was funny. I didn’t immediately get offended and sever a near lifetime friendship because he called me the-“R,” word. These days even random political comments can sever relationships.



People I am friends with on Facebook hate President Donald J. Trump so much, if I try to engage them in political exchanges, they get very irate. I can’t help but think they will not be voting for the Biden/Harris ticket but against the Trump/Pence ticket.



I find it amazing that President Trump donates his annual salary to charity. If Congress didn’t get a salary, just expenses, I wonder how many of them would stick around for 30 or 40 years. The need for term limits has never been stronger.



I spend quite a bit of time lately watching YouTube videos from the right-wing leaning, talking heads who delight in espousing their opinions on the issues of the day. Some of them, like Mark Kaye for instance, is obviously pro-Trump and anti-Biden.



The types of stories he shares draw down on how the Democratic party keeps trying to impeach the president and control the country.



Our POTUS has accomplished many things in his first term in spite of the fact that the opposition party is populated by a bunch of sore losers.



It would seem too many people assumed Mrs. Clinton would win the presidency in 2016. When the American people decided they didn’t want to follow her back into the White House, her supporters lost their minds.



Before the final votes were even tabulated, the Democrat politicians have admitted they began impeachment planning.



If you want a good laugh, check out the YouTube videos of celebrities swearing things such as “Take it to the bank, Donald Trump will never be elected president.” Especially the ones who swore they would leave the country if Trump were elected POTUS.



Cher, Samuel L. Jackson, Miley Cyrus, Snoop-Dogg, Whoopie Goldberg, Bryan Cranston and Barbara Streisand, to name a few. To draw on a childhood rhyme, liar, liar pants on fire. They know their fans in the United States will put up with their whining



The Biden/Harris people seem to think the vice president should automatically be elected president. Like it’s his turn.



He has been in the Washington, D.C., since 1972. If he could accomplish something in the nation’s capital, he should have done it by now.



The scandal over former staffer Tara Reid should make him a bad choice for a presidential candidate. His instances of plagiarism of other people’s writing and speeches should be enough to keep him off the ballot!



He seems like John Gotti and is the Teflon Con, nothing sticks to him.



So, the campaign progresses.



In an extension to my interest in politics I am a sucker for SWAG. SWAG supposedly standing for “Stuff We All Get,” political swag is alive and well on the pages of the Internet. Most everything a candidate’s name can appear on is available.



As an example, I have a miniature red MAGA baseball cap that is a bottle opener/key chain. Commemorative metals are plentiful as well as smaller versions of American currency bearing the president’s likeness.



Both the Madera County Republican and Democratic Central Committees usually have a booth in Hatfield Hall during the Madera District Fair. Since this year’s fair has been cancelled, I won’t be able to score any Trump campaign merchandise there.



Many of those YouTube talking heads say this is the most important election of our lives. Our ballots should soon be available. It is our responsibility as citizens to vote. I’m not even concerned who you, dear readers vote for. Show up and let your voice be heard.



Long days and pleasant nights, have a great weekend.



• • •



Readers may contact Tami Jo Nix by emailing tamijonix@gmail.com or following @TamiJoNix on Twitter