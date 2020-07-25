Community College receives full status

Tyler Takeda/The Madera Tribune

Reedley College president Jerry Buckley shows off a sign signifying Madera Community College the distinction of the 116th community college in the state. From left are student advocate Jorge Orozco, Buckley, Madera Community College president Jorge Reyna and Madera Community College mascot Maddie, the Mountain Lion.

A process and plan years in the making became reality as the California Community Colleges Board of Governors voted unanimously to recognize Madera Community College as the 116th campus of the state’s community college system.

“It has been my honor to work alongside students, faculty, staff and administrators to achieve this historic and great accomplishment for our campus and community,” said Madera Community College President Angel Reyna, of the July 20 announcement. “It has been a collective and collaborative effort, and I look forward to the continued work to better serve our students as a college.”

With the new designation, Madera Community College is no longer a satellite campus, and will now receive funding for additional programs and staffing. It is also eligible for athletic competition within the California Community College Athletic Association, and is no longer under the umbrella of Reedley College, which has been assisting with day-to-day operations. Oakhurst Community College Center will continue to work and share resources with MCC. Initial accreditation was awarded by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges in June.