COVID-19 cases grow locally, nationally

Although some progress is being made in the battle against the coronavirus locally and nationally, coronavirus cases are continuing to grow in number.

On June 25, the U.S. recorded around 40,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day, “a number that’s continued to climb since,” according to The Atlantic. Ten states, including Alabama, Missouri, Montana and Utah, also all hit new daily highs. And cases are surging dramatically across the nation’s Sun Belt, particularly in Arizona, South Carolina, Texas, Florida and Georgia.

“Many virus statistics in these states now look like straight lines pointing upward,” write Robinson Meyer and Alexis Madrigal for The Atlantic. The U.S. continues to lead the world in reported case counts.

Case counts are beginning to move upward, but individuals continue to ignore the warnings against not using face masks and not exercising care against being too close.

“All 50 states are now reopening their economies in phases after an unprecedented lockdown and economic plunge not seen since the Great Depression, said the Atlantic.

Officials have had to weigh the damage to workers and families from the ongoing shutdowns against the risks posed by the potentially deadly virus. Yet as more and more Americans head back to work and play, people are relaxing their vigilance and confirmed COVID-19 infections are soaring past April records.

In Madera County, according to senior administrative analyst Brian Gamble of the Department of Public Health, 73 new cases were reported from June 27 through 29, bringing the total number of county COVID-19 cases to 488.

Here, again, are cautionary steps for avoiding COVID-19 infection.

• Wear cloth face masks around other people.

• Stay at least six feet from others in stores and other gathering places.

• If you begin to suffer symptoms such as fever, a dry cough, tiredness, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, chest pain or pressure, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, loss of speech or movement, or headache, seek immediate medical attention, although always call before visiting a doctor or other health facility. It can take up to 14 days for symptoms to show.