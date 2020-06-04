Bitter named State CIF President-elect

For The Madera Tribune

Madera Unified School Disctrict’s Director of Athletics Marty Bitter’s plate just got a little more full after an announcement made by the CIF State office.

Bitter was named President-Elect of the CIF State, the governing body of California high school athletics, during a Friday meeting.

Bitter will serve a six-year term — two years as President-elect, two as President and two as Past President — for the CIF State office while also maintaining his position at MUSD.

“My goal is for the students of the district,” Bitter said. “This is a way for me to be invoved and represent Madera Unified at the highest level of high school athleticis. I’m blessed to be able to do it.”

Bitter said he received plenty of congratulations on social media and through his phone and is excited about the opportunity to support high school athletics at the highest level.

“I received congratulations from some people I haven’t seen in 20 years,” he said. “I have two kids in high school athletics so it will be a good juggling act for sure.”