Madera High South seniors get caps, gowns, gift bags

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Members of Madera South High’s ASB, leadership and Class of 2020 cheer for fellow senior classmates as they receive graduation packets on Thursday.

Members of the Madera South High School staff distributed caps and gowns and senior gift bags that include their first alumni shirts, a yard sign, stickers and a mini-diploma with a special message from the Senior Class Council, to more than 700 graduating students.

The distribution was 8 a.m. to noon, Thursday and Friday, in the school’s back parking lot, off Stadium Road. (705 W. Pecan Ave.)

The staff members, who included counselors, teachers, and administrators, expected to make the experience fun for the students with balloons, posters, banners, and music.

“We are excited to provide an opportunity for students to drive onto campus one more time, see their teachers, and celebrate their accomplishments,” said Justin Potter, Madera South High School activities director. “This has been a time of uncertainty, but we want them to know that the community and school are proud of what they have done.”