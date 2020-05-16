MUSD Teachers of the Year announced

For The Madera Tribune

Martin Luther King Middle School’s teacher of the year, Andrea McCord, will be MUSD’s nominee for Madera County Teacher of the Year.

COVID-19 doesn’t stop recognition of Madera educators

Twenty-six Madera Unified educators were recognized at Tuesday evening’s meeting of the school board as “Distinguished Teachers of the Year.” They represent every school in the district and its 1,045 teachers.

Superintendent Todd Lile made the virtual presentation at the online meeting of the trustees. In introducing the honorees, Lile said, “Teachers have been the spark, inspiration, and guide for many generations of students. What we owe to teachers is difficult to put into words, because words alone cannot capture the hours spent lesson planning, the time spent grading, the energy needed to be ‘always on,’ and the patience required to mold students into good citizens.”

Lile then introduced the following teachers and their schools:

Elementary schools

Stacy Riddle, John Adams; Erin Fahrney, Alpha; Brooke Ferdinandsen, Berenda; Sandy Lamphear, Cesar Chavez; Kelly Nelson, Lincoln; Chianta (Tutti) Houghton, Millview; Luz Bravo-Madrigal, Madison; Stella Rodriguez, Monroe; Margaret Stickler, Nishimoto; Stephanie Avila, Parkwood; Anthony Marino, Pershing; Diana Hernandez, Sierra Vista; Veronica Nava, Rose; Jordan Lyons, Washington.

K-8 schools

Kim Johnson, Dixieland; Scott Gandy, Eastin-Arcola; Jill Standen, Howard; Jennifer McMechan, La Vina.

Middle schools

Jody Salazar, Desmond; Jorden Sobonya, Thomas Jefferson; Andrea McCord, MLK.

High schools

Kristi Preis, Madera High; Valerie Cantu, Madera South; Jesus Ramirez, Furman; Mary Jorgensen, Mountain Vista; Mayra Santana, Madera Adult School.

Martin Luther King Middle School’s teacher of the year, Andrea McCord, will be MUSD’s nominee for Madera County Teacher of the Year. She will be joined by Alma Cuevas Licea, a student advocate from Mountain Vista High School, as the district’s nominee for classified employee of the year in the county’s Excellence in Education competition.

The Excellence in Education Awards ceremony is sponsored by the Madera Chamber of Commerce, MUTA, the Educational Employees Credit Union, and the Madera Linkage Foundation.