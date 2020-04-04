Support Our Local Businesses

The Madera Tribune believes by supporting each other, we will get through this COVID-19 virus together. Our businesses play an essential part of our community.

Thank You for being open to serve customers. If you have or know of a business that is open but not on this list, email Corrie Valdez, at cvaldez@maderatribune.net, new names will be added weekly in Saturday’s edition of The Madera Tribune newspaper. The revised restaurant list will be published in next Wednesday’s publication.

47th Place Carpet, 674-4621

Braga Organic Farms/The Nut Shop, 661-2101

Brian’s Heating & Air, 675-1681

Cal-Pacific Supply, 662-8681

Creative Copy, 675-8284

Diamond Communications, 673-5925

Enos Hardware, 673-9128

Evans Feed & Livestock, 673-9420

Foster & Parker Insurance, 674-8536 (By Appointment Only)

General Building Supply/GBS, 674-8542

Gill Auto Service Dept., 674-5661

Granite Mountain, 438-2100

Holidays Auto, 674-4316

Kuckenbecker Tractor, 674-2496

Lee’s Concrete Materials, 673-9189

Leighton’s Jewelers, 674-8036

Madera Ag, 665-2300

Madera Animal Hospital, 674-9871

Madera Auto Center Service Department, 674-9000

Madera Blinds & Shutters — Kevin Massetti, 706-2459 (By Appointment Only)

Madera Cleaners, 674-8831 (Bedding, Comp)

Madera Small Engine Repair, 661-4480

Master Storage, 664-3910

Midland Tractor, 674-8757

Mike’s Mini Storage, 661-4100

Plaza Flowers Shop, 673-9197

Praxair, 674-7306

Purl’s Sheet Metal, 674-2774

Rico’s Memorial Stones Inc., 416-7416

RidX, 479-0485

Peck’s Printery, 674-5401

Peter Brothers Nursery, 673-7117

Seabury Copland Insurance, 673-7027 (By Appointment Only)

Sergio’s Welding, 674-8454

Schoettler Tire, 674-4678

Teco Farm & Industrial Hardware, 673-3504

Tesei Petroleum, 673-3597

Vail Insurance Services, 673-0100 (Phone & Internet Appointment Only)

Vince’s Pool Service, 673-1162

Wiebe Real Estate, 363-4940

Walk-in Family Clinic, 209-826-5913