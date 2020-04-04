Support Our Local Businesses

The Madera Tribune believes by supporting each other, we will get through this COVID-19 virus together. Our businesses play an essential part of our community.
Thank You for being open to serve customers. If you have or know of a business that is open but not on this list, email Corrie Valdez, at cvaldez@maderatribune.net, new names will be added weekly in Saturday’s edition of The Madera Tribune newspaper. The revised restaurant list will be published in next Wednesday’s publication.
47th Place Carpet, 674-4621
Braga Organic Farms/The Nut Shop, 661-2101
Brian’s Heating & Air, 675-1681
Cal-Pacific Supply, 662-8681
Creative Copy, 675-8284
Diamond Communications, 673-5925
Enos Hardware, 673-9128
Evans Feed & Livestock, 673-9420
Foster & Parker Insurance, 674-8536 (By Appointment Only)
General Building Supply/GBS, 674-8542
Gill Auto Service Dept., 674-5661
Granite Mountain, 438-2100
Holidays Auto, 674-4316
Kuckenbecker Tractor, 674-2496
Lee’s Concrete Materials, 673-9189
Leighton’s Jewelers, 674-8036
Madera Ag, 665-2300
Madera Animal Hospital, 674-9871
Madera Auto Center Service Department, 674-9000
Madera Blinds & Shutters — Kevin Massetti, 706-2459 (By Appointment Only)
Madera Cleaners, 674-8831 (Bedding, Comp)
Madera Small Engine Repair, 661-4480
Master Storage, 664-3910
Midland Tractor, 674-8757
Mike’s Mini Storage, 661-4100
Plaza Flowers Shop, 673-9197
Praxair, 674-7306
Purl’s Sheet Metal, 674-2774
Rico’s Memorial Stones Inc., 416-7416
RidX, 479-0485
Peck’s Printery, 674-5401
Peter Brothers Nursery, 673-7117
Seabury Copland Insurance, 673-7027 (By Appointment Only)
Sergio’s Welding, 674-8454
Schoettler Tire, 674-4678
Teco Farm & Industrial Hardware, 673-3504
Tesei Petroleum, 673-3597
Vail Insurance Services, 673-0100 (Phone & Internet Appointment Only)
Vince’s Pool Service, 673-1162
Wiebe Real Estate, 363-4940
Walk-in Family Clinic, 209-826-5913