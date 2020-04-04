Support Our Local Businesses

0
The Madera Tribune

April 4, 2020

The Madera Tribune believes by supporting each other, we will get through this COVID-19 virus together. Our businesses play an essential part of our community. 

 

Thank You for being open to serve customers. If you have or know of a business that is open but not on this list, email Corrie Valdez, at cvaldez@maderatribune.net, new names will be added weekly in Saturday’s edition of The Madera Tribune newspaper. The revised restaurant list will be published in next Wednesday’s publication.

 

47th Place Carpet, 674-4621

 

Braga Organic Farms/The Nut Shop, 661-2101

 

Brian’s Heating & Air, 675-1681

 

Cal-Pacific Supply, 662-8681

 

Creative Copy, 675-8284

 

Diamond Communications, 673-5925

 

Enos Hardware, 673-9128

 

Evans Feed & Livestock, 673-9420

 

Foster & Parker Insurance, 674-8536 (By Appointment Only)

 

General Building Supply/GBS, 674-8542

 

Gill Auto Service Dept., 674-5661

 

Granite Mountain, 438-2100

 

Holidays Auto, 674-4316

 

Kuckenbecker Tractor, 674-2496

 

Lee’s Concrete Materials, 673-9189

 

Leighton’s Jewelers, 674-8036

 

 

Madera Ag, 665-2300

 

Madera Animal Hospital, 674-9871

 

Madera Auto Center Service Department, 674-9000 

 

Madera Blinds & Shutters — Kevin Massetti, 706-2459 (By Appointment Only)

 

Madera Cleaners, 674-8831 (Bedding, Comp)

 

Madera Small Engine Repair, 661-4480

 

Master Storage, 664-3910

 

Midland Tractor, 674-8757

 

Mike’s Mini Storage, 661-4100

 

Plaza Flowers Shop, 673-9197

 

Praxair,  674-7306

 

Purl’s Sheet Metal, 674-2774

 

Rico’s Memorial Stones Inc., 416-7416

 

RidX, 479-0485

 

Peck’s Printery, 674-5401

 

Peter Brothers Nursery, 673-7117

 

Seabury Copland Insurance, 673-7027 (By Appointment Only)

 

Sergio’s Welding, 674-8454

 

Schoettler Tire, 674-4678

 

Teco Farm & Industrial Hardware, 673-3504

 

Tesei Petroleum,  673-3597

 

Vail Insurance Services, 673-0100 (Phone & Internet Appointment Only)

 

Vince’s Pool Service, 673-1162

 

Wiebe Real Estate, 363-4940

 

Walk-in Family Clinic, 209-826-5913

