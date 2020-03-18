SCCCD campuses to remain open with changes

While there are currently no community transmitted cases of COVID-19 in Fresno and Madera counties, State Center Community College District is planning to make some changes in response to the growing threat of coronavirus.

The college is suspending in-person, on-campus classes between Monday, March 16 through Thursday, March 19. During these four days all faculty, staff, and administrators will use this time for further preparation to move toward online instruction.

However, there will be some courses that cannot migrate that will be meeting on those dates. Those include labs, Career Technical Education courses, nursing and child development practicum classes. The goal of this planning effort is to allow for greater social distance, as recommended. Students should check with their instructors if they are unsure if their course falls in one of these categories.

Online classes, Design Science and Reedley Middle College High School will also continue without interruption.

Classes will resume on Friday, March 20 using an alternate online delivery method when possible, in person when necessary.

SCCCD will remain open and allow students to come to school for use of WiFi.

The Child Development Centers, food pantries and limited student services will also remain open.

The SCCCD currently anticipates the conclusion of alternative delivery of instruction and resumption of regular operations on April 27, however, that may change depending upon the status of the situation and recommendations of the health agencies.