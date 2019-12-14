Vasquez leads Stallions to non-conference win

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Madera South’s Daniel Maciel rises up to send a header on goal for the first score in Tuesday’s victory over Clovis West.

Chemistry has been the key to the success for the Madera South boys soccer team. That was true last season when the Stallions took the Div. III NorCal State title and Central Section championship. The same type of chemistry is once again helping the Stallions in the new season.

“Ever since elementary, it’s the same guys growing up together,” Madera South’s David Vasquez said. “Our chemistry has really grown. Now at the high school level, we just play how we usually play with each other.”

Vasquez tallied three assists in the Stallions’ 6-1 home win against Clovis West on Tuesday.

The senior’s first assist came in the 10th minute, when he crossed from the left wing and found Daniel Maciel for a header, which gave the Stallions a 1-0 lead.

Javier Buenrostro almost made it 2-0 in the 12th minute. But his shot went just wide of the goal. In the 28th minute, Maciel led the Stallions’ counterattack and found Gustavo Arzola, who raced past defenders and scored the Stallions’ second goal.

Clovis West earned a corner kick in the 32nd minute, but the shot was blocked by the wall of defenders. The Golden Eagles kept possession after the deflection and put a shot on target, but goalkeeper Ishmal Ambriz made a diving save to keep the ball out.

Vasquez had another chance to add to the Stallions’ lead in the 34th minute, but his shot was off target. Clovis West came up empty on a corner kick at the end of the first half, sending the teams to the break with a 2-0 score.

Vasquez dodged a few defenders in the 50th minute and took a shot from inside the box, but his attempt missed the goal. Buenrostro missed another shot from 15 yards out in the 54th minute.

The Stallions started clicking again in the 61st minute. That’s when Luis Diaz passed to Arzola, who shot from inside the box and scored his second goal to make it 3-0. Five minutes later, Vasquez slipped a pass to Buenrostro, who found the back of the net to give his team a 4-0 lead.

“Last year, I feel like I had more shots on goal, so this season I try to focus more on my passing,” Vasquez said.

The senior recorded his third assist in the 75th minute. This time, Vasquez waited patiently for David Salas, who made a run inside the box and received the pass before smashing the ball into the target.

“Patience is key,” Vasquez said. “The coaches tell me, ‘Just wait for it. It will come. Don’t rush nothing. Just play your game.’”

Salas returned the favor in the 78th minute, finding Vasquez for the Stallions’ sixth goal.

“The key is focusing on what we practice,” Vasquez said. “Don’t try to do too much, play simple and just look for open opportunities.”

The Golden Eagles capitalized on their own opportunity in the final minute, avoiding the shutout.

“It was last minute. Mistakes happen,” Vasquez said. “We’re not perfect, but next time we’ll try our best to do better.”