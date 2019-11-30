Coats for kids to be given out

The Chowchilla and Fairmead Christmas Toys and Coats for Kids is under way, and will continue through Dec. 18. The event is spearheaded by the local American Legion and Veterans of foreign Wars and other key players in Chowchilla and Fairmead.

Organizers are seeking donations of new, unwrapped toys, coats (clean and gently used accepted), sweatshirts, slippers and other clothes to distribute to deserving children.

Those who wish also can make monetary, and the organizers will do the shopping.

Make your check payable to SAL Squadron 148 and drop it off at the Chowchilla Police Department or Chowchilla City Hall.

Chowchilla Starbucks will host a Chowchilla and Fairmead Toys and Coats for Kids event on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when toys, coats and checks may be dropped off. Santa will be there, and people can sign up for a raffle.

Other drop-off points include Full Gospel Truth Church, 1020 Robertson Boulevard; VFW Post 9896, 245 S. 5th St.; the Chowchilla Fire Department, 240 N. 5th St.; American Legion Post 148, 445 Trinity Avenue. To drop off in Fairmead, call 605-0848, or 209-247-8000.