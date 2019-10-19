The Tesoro Viejo Fall Classic Half Marathon came and went earlier this month and with it came a glance at one of Madera Counties newest developments, Tesoro Viejo.

After more than a decade of planning, construction and growth, Tesoro Viejo gave runners a glimpse into the pictures scenery that lies North of the State Route 41.

“The Tesoro Viejo Fall Classic Half Marathon was developed to showcase the Tesoro Viejo community that has finally blossomed and opened after a decade of planning,” director of the event, Mike Herman said. “Madera was chosen because the Tesoro Viejo development resides there and the ample space gives us the opportunity to put on an event that is not all on roads.”

The new development sits on 400 acres and features a community school for kindergarten to the eighth grade, and also a community center — The Hub — which acts as a community space for all Tesoro Viejo residents.

The race

C.J. Albertson, the former Buchanan standout and one of the, if not the best runners from the Central Valley, has participated in many big races throughout his career.

He broke the world men’s indoor marathon record with a time of 2:17:59.4 (almost two minutes faster than the previous record) and won the Columbia University Irving Medical Center & New York-Presbyterian Indoor Marathon World Record Challenge presented by New York Road Runners at the Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center.

His wife Chelsea, making her marathon debut that day, took second place in the women’s division.

But, on Oct. 6, the pair took first place at the Tesoro Viejo Fall Classic Half Marathon to go along with a cash prize.

“I enjoyed the event and think Tesoro Viejo is a cool area,” Albertson said. “Most of the race was around the surrounding trails. I think this highlighted the huge room for potential growth and that it will likely be a thriving community in the near future.”

For those who aren’t familiar with Tesoro Viejo, a new settlement in Madera County, the area is perfect for events such as the half marathon due to scenic trails and acres of space.

Herman, spoke on the new area and why it was a perfect fit for the race.

“With over 400 acres just north of Woodward Park, runners can finally have a new place to run or walk a half marathons, 10k or 5k event,” Herman said. “Event goers also had the opportunity to directly support the Tesoro Viejo Conservancy, which they did to the tune of $1,000.”

There were 1,500 participants representing 80 cities from three states. Both Albertson and his wife took the top finishes, along with a $500 cash prize.

“I think we are a good combo, that’s why I asked her to marry me” Albertson said on him and his wife racing. “Both of us are training for a marathon in December in Sacramento so this race was part of the preparation for that race.”

Runners had to pay an entry fee to get into the race so there were no qualifications beforehand.

And in terms of a possible sequel, both Albertson and Herman believe another one is in the cards.

“This was the inaugural event with planning in the works for continuing next year,” Herman said.

The race was put on by California Classic Events.