Madera comes together for Creek Fire victims

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Madera Tribune staff, from left, Corrie Valdez, Nancy Simpson, Chuck Doud and Tyler Takeda gather with a donation of $4,613 collected during a fundraiser for the Creek Fire.

When the California Creek Fire first started in September, the staff at The Madera Tribune felt the aches in the hearts of the people who were affected by these fires. We knew we had to help. So, we found a way to raise some money to help the victims of these terrible fires. Not only did the staff help to raise funds, but the readers also felt the need to help.



In the Sept. 12, 2020 issue of The Madera Tribune, the readers were urged to donate to the needs of the victims. The Tribune sacrificed its circulation revenue for this worthy cause. From that date until the end of September, a donation of at least $25 to the American Red Cross would give the donor a free subscription to The Madera Tribune for one year.



The support was overwhelming. In just two and a half weeks, our readers contributed a total of $4,613 for the Creek Fire victims. We are so thankful to the community for coming out to help our mountain neighbors.



On Oct. 12, 2020, The Madera Tribune teamed up with its next-door neighbor, All About Dance & Gymnastics, to have another Fire Creek fundraiser event in their parking lot. This second fundraiser was a fun event with food and music provided by deejay Dominic Avila. The Keto Korner food truck and owner Johnathan Carabajal, and Cher Bear Shaved Ice and owner Cheryl Sandoval were both there to sell food, and both owners contributed from their proceeds that day. There were outside dining areas available, which allowed for social distancing. All together, that event raised $515.00.



We would like to thank All About Dance & Gymnastics owner Alexis Hix and her husband Ray, along with their staff for helping out during the fundraising dinner. We would also like to thank our front office staff, Leslie Trevino and Christy Lopez, for collecting the donations. In all, it was great to see the entire community to help out our neighbors in need.



The California Creek Fire has been burning since Sept. 4, and the devastation has affected the residents and businesses in both Fresno and Madera Counties. CAL FIRE reported that the Creek Fire is the largest fire devastation in California’s recorded history.



The Madera Tribune is excited to be able to hand over a total of $5,128 to the American Red Cross, to help families who were affected by the Creek Fire.



If you would like to help the Red Cross and the Creek Fire families, you may donate at redcross.org, or mail your donation to:



The American Red Cross

Central Valley Chapter



1300 W. Shaw Avenue, Suite 4B



Fresno, CA 93711