Opinion: Politics and backing the badge

That political buzz you are hearing could be from the selection of Senator Kamala Harris as a vice-presidential running mate for former VP Joe Biden. He kept his word and selected a woman of color as his running mate. She might want to be careful which shampoo or conditioner she uses given his penchant for sniffing pretty ladies.

The former California Attorney General apparently punches all the right buttons those on the left have for her. She is the first “woman of color” to occupy the number two spot on a National Presidential ticket. She brings to the table the politically correct traits those on the left seem to be looking to embrace.

She disassembled her own presidential campaign earlier this year so we know she wants the top job. Were I Sleepy Uncle Joe, I’d be careful walking down the stairs with Ms. Harris.

Like everything else the election system has been altered in this year of COVID-19. Usually possible Veep candidates are announced at the Democratic or Republican Convention. Candidates are formally nominated at each party’s convention.

Once the Democrats have formally selected its candidate, then after a period of suspense is the time to announce a running mate.

Many are still properly calling Biden the “presumptive,” presidential candidate because with the Covid19 Pandemic holding America hostage it has been doubtful if either party will be able to host its National Convention.

The opposition party believes somebody has to stop Trump. That is their entire big picture, STOP Trump.

I have been a Democrat all my life, never voting Republican. Then my beloved country became bogged down in its swamp of crooked politicians. These sidewinders have spent all their time serving themselves rather than their constituents. I didn’t vote for Reagan as I didn’t approve of the cuts he made while Governor of California, especially to state run mental hospitals.

I didn’t vote for either Bush. Poppa ran the Central Intelligence Agency, a scary, but necessary governmental department before he became President Ronald Reagan’s vice president.

Sonny boy owned a major league baseball team and served as governor of Texas. Plans seemed to be for Junior to serve his eight years and then for his brother Jeb to get on the presidential merry-go-round. Like the Kennedys in the 1960s the family had a political dynasty in the making. Part of me will never forgive Al Gore for allowing his best shot at the Oval Office to come down to the state where his opponent’s brother was governor.

The entire vote by mail controversy rages on. If every County Clerk or Registrar of Voters were Rebecca Martinez, I would be comfortable with the integrity of a country that uses an exclusive vote-by-mail system. Madera has been blessed with a woman who loves the election process but cares not, who gets elected. The term Caesar’s wife comes to mind when considering Ms. Martinez’s tenure as Madera County Clerk, Recorder and Registrar of Voters.

Our county uses a system where the staff verifies the signatures on all vote-by-mail ballots. The size of our county makes this a viable option. I’m not smart enough to come up with a fool-proof and reliable method for a county the size of Los Angeles.

We are blessed to live in Madera where our neighbors care about us and we care about them.

I am proud to be on a first-name basis with the High Sheriff of Madera County, Tyson Pogue, and the Chief of Madera City Police, Dino Lawson. These men work so hard to make Madera safe for your family and mine. We are blessed to live in a community where most of the horrific tragedies that populate the nightly news don’t usually happen here.

A lost child recently drew the focus of the public to help find him. Even in the middle of a global pandemic people donned masks and helped search for 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran. Tragically the toddler’s story has a sad ending with his parents arrested for homicide. A mural on the side of a building in downtown Madera is a depiction of a life cut short.

The men and women who put on the uniform and don a badge do so to serve and protect members of their community. Our local police officers have families, help coach peewee and youth sports or music and dance classes for their children.

They also do one of the most dangerous and least appreciated occupations in town. It takes a special personality to perform this profession well. It is up to the civilian population to let them know their sacrifices are appreciated. Many people have gotten into the habit of thanking members of our military for their service. We need to do that every chance we get with law enforcement officers; members of the district attorney’s staff and the judges for the parts they all play in the grand scheme of public safety.

My husband and I spent our lives as minor cogs in the wheel of this community. Fresh out of college he worked for the Madera County Road Department using his engineering skills to help maintain the roads in our ever-growing shire. He then spent 27 years working for Madera Irrigation District. Providing water for the crops that are the lifeblood of Madera benefitted from his engineering expertise.

A frugal lifestyle has allowed him to retire. While I am just semi-retired, I continue to write for The Madera Tribune because it is my passion. Working for the California Secretary of State as a Notary Public allows me to provide this vital service to those in need and in the convenience of their home if needed.

The two of us do our best to care for each other so we won’t become a heavy burden on society. Wear a mask and be safe, dear readers. Have a good weekend.

