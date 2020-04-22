Woman in fatal accident identified

For The Madera Tribune

Authorities have identified the 55-year-old woman struck and killed by a car Sunday night as Michelle Fern Starkand.

Starkand was reportedly pushing a shopping cart east bound across Road 26 just north of Avenue 17 was struck and killed about 10:30 pm by a northbound car driven by a 19-year-old man from Madera.

She may have been homeless at the time she was killed, authorities said and had previously lived in Merced and Stanislaus Counties before coming to Madera.

CHP officers urge drivers to always be aware of the possibility of pedestrians crossing roadways at any time. The investigation into the fatal collision is ongoing.