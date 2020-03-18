Bicycle rider, 70, killed on Road 26

A 70-year-old Madera man was killed early Monday morning when he rode his bicycle into the path of moving traffic on the southbound side of Country Club Drive, also known as Road 26, just south of Ellis Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened about 5:30 a.m. A 2006 GMC SUV had the green light and the driver, a 37-year-old man from Chowchilla, said he was moving through the intersection at about 40 mph. when he noticed a man on a bicycle attempting to cross Country Club Drive, directly in front of him. The driver was unable to stop or avoid the bicycle in his path and struck the bicyclist, ejecting him onto the center of the roadway lanes where he was struck a second time by a southbound Toyota Camry.

It is not known what the bicyclist was doing in the roadway at that early hour.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released pending location and notification of next of kin, was pronounce dead at the scene. Both drivers stopped, pulled over and immediately called 911. The conditions at the time of collision were dark with a light rain. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to have been a factor in the collision, according to officers. Toxicology reports are pending.