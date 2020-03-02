0
Hope tribute added to War Birds reunion

March 3, 2020

For The Madera Tribune

For The Madera Tribune

Lynn Roberts will portray comedian Bob Hope during the 2020 Gathering of the War Birds Reunnion event on May 9 at the Madera Municipal Airport.

An evening of comedy, nostalgia and music will take place May 8, at the Madera Municipal Airport as a kick-off to the 2020 Gathering of War Birds Reunion celebrating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II on May 9 at the same location.

 

ON THE AIR — A tribute to Bob Hope & Radio Stars of the 1940s stars Lynn Roberts in his portrayal of the legendary comedian. The production is presented as a 1940s NBC radio broadcast. Guest star tributes to Red Skelton, Jack Benny and Jimmy Durante are included in the 90 minute show.

 

ON THE AIR is a laugh-out-loud, music filled salute to all veterans. Arnie Schweer, president of the non-profit Gathering of Warbirds Reunion, Inc., stated, “We were looking for something unique and entertaining for a fundraising event and ON THE AIR  is a perfect fit.”

 

A prime rib dinner with wine is included in the event. Admission is $75 per person, with tables of 8 available for $550. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., with showtime listed at 7:30.

 

“This is an opportunity to add to the fun by attendees wearing 1940s era dresses and suits or military uniforms, it’s not required, just a suggestion,” said Sharon Schweer, event chair.

Seating is limited and early reservations are encouraged. For tickets online, visit warbirdsreunion.org or call 360-9799.

