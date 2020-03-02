Hope tribute added to War Birds reunion

For The Madera Tribune

Lynn Roberts will portray comedian Bob Hope during the 2020 Gathering of the War Birds Reunnion event on May 9 at the Madera Municipal Airport.

An evening of comedy, nostalgia and music will take place May 8, at the Madera Municipal Airport as a kick-off to the 2020 Gathering of War Birds Reunion celebrating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II on May 9 at the same location.

ON THE AIR — A tribute to Bob Hope & Radio Stars of the 1940s stars Lynn Roberts in his portrayal of the legendary comedian. The production is presented as a 1940s NBC radio broadcast. Guest star tributes to Red Skelton, Jack Benny and Jimmy Durante are included in the 90 minute show.

ON THE AIR is a laugh-out-loud, music filled salute to all veterans. Arnie Schweer, president of the non-profit Gathering of Warbirds Reunion, Inc., stated, “We were looking for something unique and entertaining for a fundraising event and ON THE AIR is a perfect fit.”

A prime rib dinner with wine is included in the event. Admission is $75 per person, with tables of 8 available for $550. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., with showtime listed at 7:30.

“This is an opportunity to add to the fun by attendees wearing 1940s era dresses and suits or military uniforms, it’s not required, just a suggestion,” said Sharon Schweer, event chair.

Seating is limited and early reservations are encouraged. For tickets online, visit warbirdsreunion.org or call 360-9799.