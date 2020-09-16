MCH welcomes radiology services

For The Madera Tribune

Madera Community Hospital announced, Radiology Diagnostic Services, RADS Inc, is providing medical imaging and interventional radiology professional services for its healthcare system.

In the past two years, demand for medical imaging services at Madera Community Hospital required an affiliation with a larger network of audiologists.



“We are thrilled to have a team of advanced practice radiologists joining our health system,” said Karen Paolinelli, MCH Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to an exceptional level of expertise, patients and referring providers can expect expedited and detailed reporting from the RADS providers.”



RADS, Inc. is a professional corporation with 19 full-time radiologists, including six interventional radiologists.



“Our business philosophy of quality and service aligns with the expectations of Madera Community Hospital’s leadership,” Richard Porzio, MD, President and Chief Financial Officer, RADS, Inc. “Our team of board certified radiologists, with impressive subspecialties, brings an unprecedented level of expertise to the community.”



Bashir Tafti, MD, has been appointed Medical Director of Madera Community Hospital’s Medical Imaging Department.



Tafti is an interventional radiologist with three years as a postdoctoral scholar in plastic surgery and organ transplant from Stanford University. Dr. Tafti also completed general surgery residency at Stanford University. Following nuclear medicine residency and diagnostic radiology residency, Dr. Tafti completed a fellowship in interventional radiology from University of California Los Angeles (UCLA).



Tafti specializes in vascular and interventional radiology and is board certified in nuclear medicine and diagnostic radiology.



“Following the addition of our new board certified emergency department medical providers and robust anesthesiology group, the addition of Radiology Diagnostic Services is the capstone of our intense recruitment of professional services to continue our hospital’s transformation into a destination for quality healthcare with unmatched service,” said Paolinelli.



Visit MaderaHosptial.org/Find-a-Provider, to learn more about the radiologists credentialed at Madera Community Hospital.