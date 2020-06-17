Letter: Taxpayers taking it in the shorts again

I am sure you have heard of our Gov. Nuisance’s great idea of bailing out California’s illegal aliens with our tax money and right now we have more unemployed people than the entire population of the state of Alabama.

The Democrats in Sacramento, in their infinite wisdom, thought it would be cheaper to give illegals cash instead of building a wall to keep them in California. Illegals are eligible to apply for $1,000 with $75 million coming from California taxpayers and another $50 million coming from wealthy lefties but the wealthy lefties didn’t fully pay up. People like Steve Jobs’ widow (Laurene Powell), Mark Zuckerberg and George Soros are millions of dollars short. So taxpayers are taking it in the shorts again. Sounds like the high-speed rail, doesn’t it?

This plan was built to self-destruct from the start. This sanctuary state would rather let a million Kate Steinles be murdered rather than deport one illegal alien. Illegals did not have to file any paperwork or show up at any office with any fraudulent documents. The give-away was run through nonprofits. The illegal just needed to call any one of 12 nonprofits to walk away with a grand.

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles claimed it got 630,000 calls in the first 90 minutes and about 1 million calls in the first day.

This whole thing smells bad. Even at $500 per person, 1 million applicants would require a $500 million fund. Bay Area Catholic charities told the media it had been getting 200,000 calls a day. There are either a lot of illegals in California or a lot of scammers. I think there are a lot of both. Of course, other blue states want to follow California’s horrible lead. Why? Because they don’t have any sense and they will all have problems, as Washington State is having now.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Nuisance’s aunt, wants to do this nationally with her HEROES Act stimulus bill when 30 million Americans are out of work. You would think she would learn from California’s disaster but she doesn’t seem to learn anything very fast. The governor is now having trouble with his budget and this is part of his problem. Ask the school districts.

I must give some credit to Daniel Greenfield, Investigative Journalist at the Freedom Center for some of this article.

— Frank Bradford,

Madera