Legislators request resources for local healthcare systems

State Sen. Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno) joined fellow San Joaquin Valley legislators in sending a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom requesting additional resources and support for local healthcare systems.

“The San Joaquin Valley is a region of resilient people. We’ve endured challenging times before and will overcome the COVID-19 challenges we are facing. However, we believe our healthcare systems need additional resources to effectively combat this virus given we have the lowest physician-to-patient ratio in the entire state. We commend the collaboration between the president and the governor thus far and respectfully request our region’s existing healthcare challenges not be overlooked.” said Borgeas.

The letter was signed by Assemblymembers Adam Gray (D-Merced), Heath Flora (R-Ripon) and Frank Bigelow (R-O’Neals) as well as Senators Cathleen Galgiani (D-Stockton), Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno).