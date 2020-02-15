Coyotes advance in Div. II

After the Tulare Western Mustangs scored the first goal of the match, the Madera Coyote girls soccer team scored the next four to secure a 4-2 victory in th first round of the Div. II Central Section playoffs.

The eighth-seeded Coyotes got goals from Adela Alvarez, Jazzel Ruiz, Mariah Zapata and Jazmin Piñon before ninth-seeded Tulare Western scored a goal with aobut 30 seconds left in the match for the win Wednesday in Memorial Stadium.

“It was good to get a win,” head coach Cameron Hill said. “Our record at home hasn’t been great this year. It was good to get a familiar opponent. I thoguht we played well. The second half was probably the best soccer we have played in a while.”

After the Mustangs scored a goal off a corner kick, Adela Alvarez scored the equalizer two minutes later.

Both teams headed into halftime tied at one, but the Coyotes came out firing with three goals.

“After Mariah’s goal, I thought we were fine,” Hill said. “They were kind of gassed. They just looked tired. Once we got the second and third goal, we sucked the wind out of them.”

The Coyotes headed to Bakersfield to face top seeded Centennial on Friday.

“We have been in the playoff mode for over a week already,” he said. “Hopefully, this will get us going into the next round.”