Letter: Madera has lost an important asset

January 15, 2020

For The Madera Tribune

I appreciated Mr. Glynn’s explanation about Ms. Noblett’s accomplishments (Jan. 11,2020, Letter to the Editor).

 

For years, she outfitted and equipped my sons for an array of Madera sports. As a Madera Arts Council member and former teacher for after-school art program (under the auspices of the Council), her dismissal pains me since during her tenure as its Executive Director, she guided this organization towards a greater goal: to be part of a multi-ethnic population.

 

We have all lost an important asset.

 

— Lawrence Lahosit,

 

Madera

