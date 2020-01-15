Letter: Madera has lost an important asset

I appreciated Mr. Glynn’s explanation about Ms. Noblett’s accomplishments (Jan. 11,2020, Letter to the Editor).

For years, she outfitted and equipped my sons for an array of Madera sports. As a Madera Arts Council member and former teacher for after-school art program (under the auspices of the Council), her dismissal pains me since during her tenure as its Executive Director, she guided this organization towards a greater goal: to be part of a multi-ethnic population.

We have all lost an important asset.

— Lawrence Lahosit,

Madera