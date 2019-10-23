Gonzalez seeks to replace her boss as District 4 supe

For The Madera Tribune

Leticia Gonzalez is chief of staff for Supervisor Max Rodriguez, who is retiring. She is seeking his District 4 position on the Board of Supervisors.

A longtime Madera County Board of Supervisors chief of staff, Leticia Gonzalez, has announced her candidacy for the Madera County Board of Supervisors District 4 seat.

Gonzalez, who has served as Supervisor Max Rodriguez’s principal staff member for 12 years, is a lifelong Madera County resident.

She said she credits her parents for instilling the values of hard work, integrity, and compassion in her and she intends to make those qualities the centerpiece of her campaign.

“Letty knows first-hand the struggles the people of District 4 face every day,” said her boss, Supervisor Rodriguez.

“Good-paying jobs, safe and affordable drinking water and affordable housing remain major issues, and no one understands this more than Letty.”

“We have issues in District 4 that require focused leadership, hard work and someone who is committed to getting the job done,” Leticia said. “Now is not the time for on-the-job training. I am the only candidate running with the experience and proven work ethic to meet the challenges in this District.”

She said her campaign would focus on being the voice for the vision and values of every resident in the 4th District.

“Parkwood, Parksdale and the east side of the City of Madera, including downtown, continue to struggle with homelessness, unaffordable drinking water and lack of good-paying jobs,” she said.

“Leticia’s knowledge, experience, and ability to relate to others make her uniquely qualified,” Supervisor Rodriguez said. “I’m not a career politician,” said Leticia. “I have never before sought elected office, here or anywhere else. “However, I cannot simply sit and watch my neighbors, friends and family continue to struggle without doing something. District 4 deserves a candidate who is committed to the district and that is why I am running.”

Election day is Tuesday, March 3, 2020.