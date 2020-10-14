Sugar Pine Railroad opens after Creek Fire closure

FISH CAMP — Due to the closure of the Sierra National Forest in September, the Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad was forced to cool the engines of their two antique steam locomotives.

While the entirety of Sierra National Forest remains closed temporarily, Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad has received special permission to restart operations. Right on time for fall weather and nature’s vibrant colorful show.

• October weekends: 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

• October weekdays: 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

• Seasonal event trains: To be announced.

Now is the time to take a ride on the 84-ton locomotive they call, “The Logger.” It is the largest narrow gauge Shay engine ever built. Then, take the kids panning for gold or visit the on-site Thornberry Museum and Toy Depot.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their patience during the Sierra National Forest closure due to the Creek Fire,” said Scott McGhee, general manager. “We hope that the firefighters responding to this incident remain safe and send our wholehearted thanks to all the first responders. Stringent safety measures enacted this summer continue to be our first priority. Best of all, we are looking forward to having fun with visitors, again.”

Check ymsprr.com for times, tickets, and details about upcoming special, spooky seasonal events for fall.