Welcome Back, Madera Restaurants

June 17, 2020

Corrie Valdez

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune  

Ila Schoettler, left, picks up an order from Sherry Schoettler, owner of The Sub Shop & Deli. The Sub Shop is open from 8 a.m-3 p.m., Monday-Friday. To place an order, call 673-2665.

Driving around Madera this past week, I noticed a majority of restaurants are open and eagerly await arrival for a sit-down dining experience, all while still practicing social distancing and other requirements. However, there are some establishments that are still doing online, curbside and take-out only.

 

For details, call the establishments for more information.

 

For a list of Madera businesses that are open in the community, look in Saturday’s edition of The Madera Tribune.

 

Black Bear Diner, 675-1332

 

Burrito King, 674-7596

 

Cachanilla, 664-7238

 

California Grill, 831-2161

 

Casey’s Iron Horse Saloon, 664-8251

 

Cazadores Grill, 661-9140

 

Cheles Tacos & Grill, 395-4169

 

China Kitchen, 674-4000

 

Chipotle Mexican, 661-2048

 

Denny’s, 664-1400

 

DiCicco’s, 674-2435

 

Edgar’s Italian Restaurant, 661-0306

 

El Amigo, 674-4482

 

Fastway Fried Chicken/Catering, 673-2630

 

Frozen Delight, 660-5074

 

Full-O Bull, 674-4112

 

IHOP, 675-5179

 

Kababs Grill, 664-1100

 

Liu’s Village, 662-1288

 

Madera Frosty Queen, 673-7678

 

Madera Ranchos Pizza Factory, 645-7011

 

Mari’s Mexican Restaurant, 330-3686

 

Me-N-Ed’s Pizzeria, 675-9613

 

Mojo’s Catering, 975-7238

 

Morenos Mexican Food, 673-0307

 

Ranchos Cafe, 645-5155

 

Red Onion, 664-8026

 

Ristorante Gabriela, 662-1409

 

Round Table Pizza, 673-7043

 

Papa Murphy’s, 661-1800

 

Pho’ Dera, 395-4510

 

Perko’s Cafe, 675-8020 

 

Players Smoked BBQ, 831-2135

 

Premier Brick Oven Pizza, 395-4322

 

Sal’s Mexican Restaurant, 673-7257

 

Subway, 675-9297

 

Sugar Pine Smokehouse, 674-1212

 

Taco Express, 673-3187 

 

Taqueria Chavinda, 673-1615

 

The Pines Resort, 642-3121

 

The Sub Shop, 673-2665

 

The Vineyard Restaurant & Bar, 674-0923

 

TJ’s Bar & Grill, 673-6803

business

health

community

