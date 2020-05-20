First 5 donates to families

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Lucero Cruz unloads backpacks for families to receive during a distribution hosted by First 5 Madera at the John W. Wells Youth Center.

First 5 Madera, with the support of the City of Madera Parks and Recreation Department, recently distributed 280 activity backpacks to Madera families with 0-2 year-olds at a drive-thru event at John Wells Youth Center.

In an effort to support early learning in the home, First 5 stuffed the backpacks with educational materials such as bilingual books, age-appropriate toys, finger puppets and art supplies. The hope is that this gives parents and caregivers the means to connect in a positive way with their infants and toddlers in their home settings.

First 5 Madera County will also give out preschool-age backpacks in the near future.

Anyone interested should follow First 5 on Facebook and Instagram for details as their offices are closed at this time and they are not receiving calls.