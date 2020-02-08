Civics day teaches next generation leadership

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

The Boy Scouts of America Colorguard present the flags during the Civics Day luncheon on Wednesday.

The next generation of civic leaders skipped afternoon classes Wednesday to get a lesson in public service. The Boy Scouts of Madera’s Sequoia Council Thunderbird District held its annual Civics Day at the Madera United Methodist Church. Young people between the ages of 11 and 17 joined Madera City and County officials for an afternoon of job shadowing.

The program founded in 1925; this is the 95th annual Civics Day in Madera.

“This is the longest continuous running Boy Scout Civics Day in the world,” said Steve VonFlue master of ceremonies for the event.

A robust meal in memory of the late Fred Iverson, who served as the chairman of the event for about 30 years. His family provided a five-star lunch of chicken, tri-tip, potatoes and green beans followed by a white and chocolate marbled cake decorated with a BSA Communications badge facsimile in frosting. Prepared by his daughter, Julie Flowers of Madera and her brother, Phillip Iverson of Selah, Wash. The siblings and their mom Bev continued their dad’s work.

On behalf of the Madera Rotary Club Bev presented VonFlue with a $1,000 check to help fund scouting programs. The Madera Rotary Club has served Madera for 98 years, said Bev.

After lunch, California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Peruch an alumnus of the Madera Scouting Program delivered the keynote address after being introduced by his father, long time Scout leader Mark Peruch. The theme of his presentation included a deep need for communication in all aspects of life.

The young men and women in the scouting program teamed up with the officials and spent the afternoon touring their offices and job sites.

The Madera County Board of Supervisors held a mock meeting in the supervisors’ chambers.

“We appreciate the support of the officials every year and their contribution to the success of Civics Day,” said VonFlue. “Other districts have used our program as a model in their own communities.”