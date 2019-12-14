Former Madera Mayor Bud Sanders dies at 81

For The Madera Tribune

Former Madera Mayor Paul “Bud” Sanders died Dec. 6.

Paul Thomas “Bud” Sanders, a former Madera City Council member and mayor of Madera, died Dec. 6, 2019, at 81, after having suffered from a lung illness of long duration.

Mr. Sanders was born on May 10, 1938, in Blytheville, Arkansas.

He married Pamela Gordon in October 1960, and they were married for 59 years. They had four children.

Mr. Sanders was proud of his military service, having served in both the Army and Navy.

Mr. Sanders moved with his family to Madera in December 1967 after being transferred with the California Highway Patrol (CHP). He worked in the Madera CHP office for 19 years.

Mr. Sanders was a member of the Madera City Council for eight years, including two years as mayor. He was civic-minded and was a member of the Elks, Lions, Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion.

Mr. Sanders was a talented musician and artist. He was a member of the local band, Shades of Gray, in which he was lead vocalist for many years. His friends and fans remember hearing him belt out favorite songs of days gone by, as he and fellow band members played for dances and other public events, where their efforts were greeted by loud applause.

He was also an active member of the Central California Wood Carvers Association.

Mr. Sanders loved people and never knew a stranger. He attended three different coffee groups on a daily basis. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of jokes, and armed with those stories made people laugh all the time.

Mr. Sanders was a man of faith and very involved in Harvest Community Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alick and Ola Lee Sanders; step-parents, Ethan and Willie Jo Robinson; and his brothers, Clifford Sanders, Marvin Sanders and Donald Rose. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Thomas Harabedian.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Sanders; his brother, Jim Rose; children, Paige Sanders and her spouse, Valerie Breedlove; Paula Harabedian and her spouse, Roger Harabedian; Patrice Sanders, and Paul Sanders, Jr. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Trianne, Clarissa and Janae Harabedian as well as numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Services will be held on Dec. 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Harvest Community Church in Madera.

Remembrances in Mr. Sanders’ name may be made to Hinds Hospice.