Chowchilla woman dies in solo crash

A Chowchilla woman was killed Saturday after losing control of her car about 6 p.m. on northbound State Route 99 just south of Avenue 17, according to the California Highway Patrol, and alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor.



Authorities identified Katrina Wood, 30, as the fatality.



Wood was driving a 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV at an unknown speed in light traffic when she lost control, made unsafe lane changes and traveled across both lanes, struck the concrete center divide and ricocheted back across the highway before striking a 2017 Toyota, driven by a couple also from Chowchilla. The Mitsubishi then overturned on the right-hand shoulder, ejecting Wood from the vehicle where she was pronounced dead at the scene. Wood was not wearing a seatbelt according to reports.



The couple in the Toyota hit by Wood was spun into a wooden sign post, but not injured in the collision.



Traffic was impacted for several hours as emergency crews worked to investigate and clear the scene of the fatal collision. Speed is also being investigated as a factor. Toxicology reports are pending.



Conditions of the roadway were daylight, clear and dry at the time of the fatality.