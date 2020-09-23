19-year-old dies from gunshot wounds

Police are asking for more information from the public in the recent homicide of 19-year-old Alejandro Moises Gonzalez of Madera, who was shot multiple times in front of family members in front of his home in the 500 block of West 4th Street last Wednesday evening. A female voice was heard screaming “Why? Why?” shortly after the shooting, according to bystanders.



Gonzalez was taken by ambulance to Madera Community Hospital where he died a short time later of gunshot wounds.



The 9:30 p.m. shooting shocked the normally quiet area of W. 4th Street, as nearby residents gathered to watch police and EMS activity behind the yellow crime tape.



Sgt. Mark Trukki of the Madera Police Department said detectives are not able to release much more information at this time but they are actively working any and all leads.



“This was not a random shooting. Gonzalez was a documented gang member, so the shooting may be gang-related. Anything small ... anyone might know or have seen that night could help ... a vehicle description, someone walking or running away in the area at or near the time of the shooting could help,” solve the homicide, Trukki said.



Valley Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,000 cash reward, which is available for information made on their website or called into their tip line that leads to an arrest and conviction in a homicide. Callers can remain anonymous. (559) 498-STOP.



Trukki went on to say there are two major gangs in Madera with multiple variations of each, and that gang activity — the crime, car theft, robberies, prostitution and drug sales affect everyone and are bad for our community. “Police need public cooperation and input to combat gang influence and gang activities,” he said.



This is the fourth homicide of the year according to police.