In times such as we have been experiencing for the past few months, it is important for each of us to find important sources of inspiration. This seems to be a dark time in our history, but with focus on positive thoughts and hope for the future, we can each come through this with new direction, even better paths.



At home, I have a couple of those flip calendars with quotes or sayings for each day. As I write this, I just read the two sayings for today, and they both have to do with friendship. Friends may often be a source of frustration, as we always want the best for them. However, what we see is not always what they see, and no matter how hard we try to help them, we cannot change who they are. One quote I am reading today, which is especially meaningful to me is, “There’s only one corner of the universe you can be sure of improving, and that’s your own corner.” (Author unknown) This quote speaks to me today because my heart is hurting for a friend who is going down a dangerous path. I cannot help my friend, though I tried. I can only pray for my friend and hope the path improves.



Also, for today, the other calendar has a quote noted as a Sicilian Proverb, “Only your real friends will tell you when your face is dirty.” My friend has a dirty face, and now I am blue in the face, so I will shut up.



I am a person of great faith in God, and I depend on His direction in everything I do. His Word (The Bible) is a great source of inspiration to me, and the scriptures also lead me to other reading for inspiration, such as the calendars I mentioned. Faith comes from not just reading the scriptures, but also from prayer and from interaction with others of great faith. I was fortunate to be raised in a family in which we practiced our faith openly as well as in our home. We prayed together and we had family devotionals together. I am a firm believer that prayer works wonders. Most of us have heard the quote, “The family that prays together stays together,” and I know for many families it has been prayer that held them together.



Now, more than ever, we all need to pray. We can get the word out. If you see me around town, you may notice that I am wearing a rhinestone pin that says, “PRAY.” I’m not just wearing it because it is beautiful (which it is); it is a message for all who see it. If you want one, just let me know and I will tell you how to get one. They are only $10. Call me at The Tribune or email me at nancys@maderatribune.net.



I find great strength in having friends with whom I can talk about my faith, and discuss the blessings from God. It is uplifting to share with others and to have them share with me. In this “dark” time, we each need to pray and to find ways to have inspirational discussions with people.



Faith is intended to be shared with others. Be the best example you can be. Kindness and caring go a long way with folks, not harsh words or smears. Find a way to help other people. Pray for them, and try to build up and not tear down.



Have a great weekend, my friends. I hear it’s going to be HOT!



— My love to all,



Nancy



• • •



“If my people, which are called by My name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”



— 2 Chronicles 7:14