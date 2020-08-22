Madera Police seek reckless driver of quad

For The Madera Tribune

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a large quad, recently seen driving recklessly, speeding and then fleeing from police in the areas of Lake Street and Ellis Street.

Police are seeking to identify a man seen recklessly driving a large quad in traffic in the areas of Lake and Ellis street.



Officers tried to stop the quad, but the driver fled from police, adding the possibility the driver could face additional felony charges.



The pursuit was called off for the safety of the public, and the safety of the driver and female passenger on the quad.



Other residents say they have seen the man and the quad frequently, speeding in the area of Riverview Drive, on trails and in and out of the Fresno Riverbed areas.



Motorized quads of any size cannot be legally driven on roadways, city streets, sidewalks, or trails and drivers are subject to arrest on trespassing charges if they ride on private property without written authorization, such as the riverbed or on Madera Irrigation District property.



Call Madera police dispatch at 675-4220 if you have any information on the incident or the identity of the driver or passenger. As in all cases, callers can remain anonymous. The line is answered 24/7.