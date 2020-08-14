Suspect sought in attempted robbery

For The Madera Tribune

Badly damaged fencing remains after a thief attempted to drive a flatbed work truck through it and off the lot of Valley Feed Sunday night about 10 p.m. Detectives are working to locate the suspect.

Police are looking for a man who attempted to steal a flatbed work truck from Valley Feed on north Gateway, causing thousands of dollars in damage to fencing and wrecking other property in the yard of the longtime feed and equipment supply business.

The Sunday night incident was caught on video as the vandal floored the truck to ram two different gates but failed to get away with the vehicle in the process.

Madera Police Sgt. Mark Trukki said the suspect is still at large, and is a white or Hispanic male in his late 30s to mid 40s, thin build, with a shaved head.

“The incident took place about 10 p.m. The suspect attempted to ram the fence to exit the property on the northeast side of the lot but was unsuccessful. The suspect was then able to drive the truck through the southeast gate and fled, but became immobilized in the alley just behind the Buggy Shower Car Wash.” Trukki said.

Surveillance footage is grainy but appears to show the man was alone at the time of the crime. The would-be thief then abandoned the truck after it became entangled in barbed wire and chain link fencing, and was forced to flee on foot. Madera police detectives are asking the public for information on the incident or the identity of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Short at 675-4239, or call the non-emergency number for police dispatch at 675-4220, which is answered 24/7.