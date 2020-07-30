Deputies make sex trafficking arrest

For The Madera Tribune

Dylan Colby Dobbs, 28, a resident of the Madera Ranchos area, has been arrested on multiple felony charges of human sexual trafficking, felony financial elder abuse, felony grand theft, felon possession of ammunition and probation violations.

Ask additional victims to come forward

Madera County sheriff’s detectives arrested 27-year-old Madera Ranchos resident Dylan Colby Nichols Dobbs July 28 after an investigation involving incidents of sexual abuse and sex trafficking of a 22-year-old woman, according to Deputy Sarah Jackson, the sheriff’s public information officer.

Jackson said Dobbs was booked into Madera County Department of Corrections and held on $1,025,000 bail for each of these charges: felony human trafficking, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, financial elder abuse, felony grand theft and probation violations.

Jackson said Dobbs had been using social media to contact and befriend potential victims.

“We believe he has been sex trafficking several women and girls in the San Francisco Bay and Las Vegas areas and controlling them through coercion, threats, and violence,” Jackson said. “We are asking anyone who may have information regarding additional victims to please call our office at (559) 675-7770. Tips may also be emailed to MCSOTip@maderacountycom. Anonymous tips may be made through Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP (7867), or by texting “Tip MaderaSO” followed by your message to 888777.”

The Investigative Services Unit at Central Division CHP is also charging Dobbs with the unrelated shooting that occurred on Highway 41 earlier this week. For inquiries regarding that incident, please contact Sergeant Pennings at 559-277-7250.