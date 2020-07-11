Outdoor dining becomes necessary for Madera

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune
The Estrada family from left, Alvaro, Carol, Cecy and Shirley of Cachanilla Restaurant are currently open for business and offer cool refreshing pinapple and horchata drinks. The business is open Tues.-Sat. from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun. from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. To place an order or more info: 664-7238.
Health orders came down from the State of California to the Madera County Public Health Department, that mandates a 3-week closure of bars, pubs and breweries, along with restricting indoor operations of restaurants and other establishments, which came into effect on Tuesday, due to the uptick of the COVID-19 transmission in Madera.
In this go-around, restaurants with outdoor dining areas can remain open, while others may close their doors completely until the restriction lifts on July 27. For the most part restaurants are back to delivery, curb-side and take-out dining. Call the restaurant for more information.
Black Bear Diner, 675-1332
Burrito King, 674-7596
Cachanilla, 664-7238
California Grill, 831-2161
Casey’s Iron Horse Saloon, 664-8251
Cazadores Grill, 661-9140
Chavinda Taqueria, 673-1615
Cheles Tacos & Grill, 395-4169
China Kitchen, 674-4000
Chipotle Mexican, 661-2048
Denny’s, 664-1400
DiCicco’s, 674-2435
Edgar’s Italian Restaurant, 661-0306
El Amigo, 674-4482
Fastway Fried Chicken/Catering, 673-2630
Frozen Delight, 660-5074
Full-O Bull, 674-4112
IHOP, 675-5179
Kababs Grill, 664-1100
Liu’s Village, 662-1288
Madera Frosty Queen, 673-7678
Madera Ranchos Pizza Factory, 645-7011
Mari’s Mexican Restaurant, 330-3686
Me-N-Ed’s Pizzeria, 675-9613
Mojo’s Catering, 975-7238
Morenos Mexican Food, 673-0307
Ranchos Cafe, 645-5155
Red Onion, 664-8026
Ristorante Gabriela, 662-1409
Round Table Pizza, 673-7043
Papa Murphy’s, 661-1800
Pho’ Dera, 395-4510
Perko’s Cafe, 675-8020
Players Smoked BBQ, 831-2135
Premier Brick Oven Pizza, 395-4322
Sal’s Mexican Restaurant, 673-7257
Subway, 675-9297
Sugar Pine Smokehouse, 674-1212
Taco Express, 673-3187
The Pines Resort, 642-3121
The Sub Shop, 673-2665
Tj’s Bar & Grill, 673-6803