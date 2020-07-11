News

Outdoor dining becomes necessary for Madera

July 11, 2020

|

Corrie Valdez

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune  

The Estrada family from left, Alvaro, Carol, Cecy and Shirley of Cachanilla Restaurant are currently open for business and offer cool refreshing pinapple and horchata drinks. The business is open Tues.-Sat. from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun. from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. To place an order or more info: 664-7238.

Health orders came down from the State of California to the Madera County Public Health Department, that mandates a 3-week closure of bars, pubs and breweries, along with restricting indoor operations of restaurants and other establishments, which came into effect on Tuesday, due to the uptick of the COVID-19 transmission in Madera.

 

In this go-around, restaurants with outdoor dining areas can remain open, while others may close their doors completely until the restriction lifts on July 27. For the most part restaurants are back to delivery, curb-side and take-out dining. Call the restaurant for more information.

 

Black Bear Diner, 675-1332

 

Burrito King, 674-7596

 

Cachanilla, 664-7238

 

California Grill, 831-2161

 

Casey’s Iron Horse Saloon, 664-8251

 

Cazadores Grill, 661-9140

 

Chavinda Taqueria, 673-1615

 

Cheles Tacos & Grill, 395-4169

 

China Kitchen, 674-4000

 

Chipotle Mexican, 661-2048

 

Denny’s, 664-1400

 

DiCicco’s, 674-2435

 

Edgar’s Italian Restaurant, 661-0306

 

El Amigo, 674-4482

 

Fastway Fried Chicken/Catering, 673-2630

 

Frozen Delight, 660-5074

 

Full-O Bull, 674-4112

 

IHOP, 675-5179

 

Kababs Grill, 664-1100

 

Liu’s Village, 662-1288

 

Madera Frosty Queen, 673-7678

 

Madera Ranchos Pizza Factory, 645-7011

 

Mari’s Mexican Restaurant, 330-3686

 

Me-N-Ed’s Pizzeria, 675-9613

 

Mojo’s Catering, 975-7238

 

Morenos Mexican Food, 673-0307

 

Ranchos Cafe, 645-5155

 

Red Onion, 664-8026

 

Ristorante Gabriela, 662-1409

 

Round Table Pizza, 673-7043

 

Papa Murphy’s, 661-1800

 

Pho’ Dera, 395-4510

 

Perko’s Cafe, 675-8020 

 

Players Smoked BBQ, 831-2135

 

Premier Brick Oven Pizza, 395-4322

 

Sal’s Mexican Restaurant, 673-7257

 

Subway, 675-9297

 

Sugar Pine Smokehouse, 674-1212

 

Taco Express, 673-3187 

 

The Pines Resort, 642-3121

 

The Sub Shop, 673-2665

 

Tj’s Bar & Grill, 673-6803

Keywords:

business

health

law

government

Please reload

Recently Featured Articles

Deputies seek wanted felon

1/9
Please reload

0
The Madera Tribune

Website content may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written approval from the publisher.