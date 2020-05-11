Driver sought in late night wreck

Photo courtesy of the Madera Police Department

A white 2004 Toyota Camry sits upside down Friday night after hitting and sheering off a fire hydrant on north Gateway Drive near Central Avenue. The driver, who may have sustained minor to moderate injuries, fled the scene before police arrived. Police are asking for the public’s help with any further information in the collision.

Madera police is looking for the driver of a 2004 Toyota Camry who hit and sheered off a fire hydrant Friday night, flipped a car on to its roof, and then fled the scene, just before 9 p.m.

The driver may have sustained minor to moderate injuries in the violent collision with the fire hydrant, and the steel and concrete bollards surrounding it.

Sgt. Mark Trukki said the Camry was traveling southbound on north Gateway Drive just south of east Central Avenue at an unknown speed. The police would like to talk to any witnesses that may have seen the collision or the car driving erratically beforehand.

“The driver made an unsafe turning movement and struck the fire hydrant (sheering it off.) They then fled the scene that night and we are working on locating him (or her). At this time we are not sure if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision. The car is registered out in Madera County and the driver is facing charges of hit and run,” Trukki said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver or who witnessed the collision Friday night is asked to contact the Madera Police Department dispatch at 675-4220. The line is answered 24/7.