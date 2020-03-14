0
A message from Madera and Golden Valley

March 14, 2020

|

For The Madera Tribune

Golden Valley Unified

 

The State of California announced that California public health officials have determined that public gatherings should be postponed or canceled across the state until at least the end of March to protect public health and slow the spread of COVID-19. In order to adhere to the Governor’s message, all public gathering events at the schools will be cancelled or postponed until mid-April.

 

Mass gatherings include but are not limited to; athletic events, play, assemblies and open houses. While athletic events will be cancelled, practices will be allowed to continue until further notice.

 

The health and welfare of our staff and students are the utmost importance and we will continue to keep our community updated as we receive additional information.

 

— Rodney Wallace,

 

Superintendent,

 

Golden Valley Unified School District

 

Madera Unified

 

Effective immediately — Madera Unified School District will be canceling all athletic events until April 13. This includes all elementary, middle and high school contests. 

 

This decision has been made after careful deliberation and in the primary interest of protecting the health and safety of our competing schools, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. 

 

While we understand this decision could be disappointing, we strongly believe that playing these games does not outweigh our obligation to place health and safety as our highest priority. 

 

All practices can continue as scheduled. 

 

— Marty Bitter,

 

Madera Unified School District Director of Athletics

