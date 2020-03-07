Madera Police Log: Feb. 17-19

The Madera Police Department reported the following incidents.

Feb. 17

2:20 a.m. — Civil dispute in the 100 block of Santa Bonita Street.

9:54 a.m. — Animal injured in the 900 block of East 5th Street.

12:17 a.m. — Civil dispute in the 700 block of Sherwood Way.

1:14 p.m. — Juvenile out of control in the 400 block of Blueridge Drive.

2:03 p.m. — Vandalism in the 1600 block of West 4th Street.

3:20 p.m. — Vehicle stolen in the 100 block of West 8th Street.

3:43 p.m. — Driving under the influence near Williams Avenue and Sunset Avenue.

4:39 p.m. — Contempt of court order in the 16100 block of Cardwell Street.

Feb. 18

5:58 a.m. — Driving under the influence near North Pine Street and Howard Road.

10:36 a.m. — Civil dispute in the 300 block of South C Street.

10:46 a.m. — Animal injured in the 100 block of Monarch Road.

11:15 a.m. — Code enforcement inspection in the 1700 block of Avenue 17.

11:40 a.m. — Grand theft in the 600 block of Moore Avenue.

12:53 p.m. — Noise music from party in the 1100 block of Phillips Street.

1:36 p.m. — Hit and run collision in the 3100 block of Avenue 17.

5:36 p.m. — Civil standby in the 1100 block of North Lake Street.

8:08 p.m. — Traffic collision with property damage near Avenue 13 and Road 28.

9:31 p.m. — Contempt of court order in the 1600 block of Creekside Drive.

9:34 p.m. — Driving under the influence near Riverview Drive and West Central Avenue.

10.13 p.m. — Juvenile out of control in the 400 block of South Gateway Drive.

11:22 p.m. — Driving under the influence in the 3100 block of Glade Avenue.

Feb. 19

8:35 a.m. — Code blue in the 400 bock of North G Street.

10:16 a.m. — Juvenile runaway in the 900 block of Emily Way.

1:07 p.m. — Child found in the 700 block of Sherwood Way.

1:16 p.m. — Vehicle burglarized in the 1800 block of West Cleveland Avenue.

1:21 p.m. — Private property tow in the 2100 block of North Schnoor Avenue.

2:37 p.m. — Animal complaint in the 300 block of East Almond Avenue.

2:59 p.m. — Juvenile out of control in the 900 block of Emily Way.

3:25 p.m. — Hit and run collision near South E Street and East 6th Street.

3:57 p.m. — Driving reckless near North C Street and East Central Avenue.

4:28 p.m. — Juvenile out of control in the 200 block of Wilson.

5:21 p.m. — Driving reckless near North C Street and East Central Avenue.

6:03 p.m. — Juvenile runaway in the 1400 block of La Jolla Way.

6:36 p.m. — Hit and run collision in the 1500 block of Tulare Street.

7:19 p.m. — Child endangerment in the 1200 block of Mission Avenue.

9:16 p.m. — Fire near North Lake Street and Martin Street.

9:24 p.m. — Fire near Krohn Street and Sharon Boulevard.

9:27 p.m. — Shooting into dwelling in the 400 block of Stinson Avenue.

10:23 p.m. — Hit and run collision in West Yosemite Avenue and North L Street.