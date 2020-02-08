Blaze destroys buildings

Courtesy of Chowchilla Fire Department

Chowchilla firefighters and police respond to an early morning fire on Robertson Boulevard.

Firefighters and Chowchilla Police responded to a report of a building on fire early Wednesday morning around 3 a.m.

The building, an iconic long-standing family owned business in Chowchilla, on Robertson Blvd. housed two structures — Carquest Auto Parts (Chowchilla Auto Parts), and another at 47 Robertson Blvd.

Both buildings housed several products that were highly flammable, which made it more challenging to combat the flames. Three stations were dispatched: Chowchilla Fire Department, Madera County Fire and Cal Fire from Central California Women’s Facility.

Fire trucks remained on scene for an extended period of time. According to Chowchilla Fire Chief Harry Turner, as of press time, the fire is still under investigation.