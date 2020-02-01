1 injured in collision

Corrie Valdez/The Madera Tribune

Several cars sit after a crash on Granada Drive.

A male driver, who was traveling at a high speed rate in a Mitsubishi Galant, struck a parked car and a parked GMC truck in a driveway, taking out two mailboxes early Thursday in the 500 block of Granada Drive, according to the Madera Police Department.

Debris from the accident ranged approximately100 feet.

Paramedics arrived at the scene to assist the driver, who had suffered a hand injury with minor cuts.

According to Sergeant Adams of the Madera Police Department, there were no alcohol or drugs involved or other apparent cause.